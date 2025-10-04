MOH to add two invasive cardiology labs at Serdang Heart Centre by 2027

SERDANG: The Ministry of Health will add two invasive cardiology laboratories at the Serdang Heart Centre, with procurement scheduled for 2026 and expected operational status by 2027.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad stated this move is crucial for strengthening heart treatment in government hospitals while emphasising prevention of cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death in Malaysia.

He confirmed the ministry is taking a multi-pronged approach by strengthening acute treatment facilities at major hospitals including those in Serdang, Penang, and Sarawak.

Several hospitals in Melaka, Miri, and Tawau have already received additional angiography catheterisation laboratories worth 14.5 million ringgit each.

Dr Dzulkefly emphasised that the ministry’s main focus remains on prevention rather than solely depending on curative treatment.

He highlighted National Health and Morbidity Survey findings showing one in three Malaysians has high cholesterol, one in three has hypertension, and one in six has diabetes.

“This is a recipe for the ongoing cardiovascular disease crisis,“ he said regarding the risk factors.

The minister stressed the importance of early screening, active lifestyle, healthy eating, and risk factor management for prevention.

Regarding Budget 2026, Dr Dzulkefly said the ministry is in intensive discussions with the Minister of Finance II and relevant parties to strengthen health allocations.

He expressed optimism about positive developments and good news for health allocations in the upcoming budget.

The Ministry of Health received an allocation of 45.3 billion ringgit under Budget 2025, increased from 41.2 billion ringgit in Budget 2024. – Bernama