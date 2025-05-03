KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) will soon hold an engagement session with the Public Service Commission (SPA) and the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (MITRA) to address the shortage of Indian trainees at the MOH Training Institute.

The ministry said that out of the 10,686 trainees pursuing 13 paramedical training programmes at the MOH Training Institute, only one per cent, or 92, were from the Indian community.

“The MOH also holds a career exhibition during the MADANI Rakyat Programme, organises roadshow programmes through MADANI Afiat, conducts the Meet-the-Customer Day, and participates in career talks and motivation sessions at schools to promote paramedical training, especially to the Indian community, to attract interest in pursuing a career in the health sector.

“School students will also be provided with information on scholarship sponsorship and other facilities they are eligible for during their studies at the MOH Training Institute,” the ministry said in a written reply on the Dewan Negara website today.

The MOH was responding to a question from Senator Datuk Seri S. Vell Paari on the percentage of Indian trainees currently enrolled in the paramedical training course and the measures being taken to boost their participation.