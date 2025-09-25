Mohamad Hasan leads Malaysian delegation to UNGA 2025 in New York

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan is leading the Malaysian delegation to the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York from tomorrow until Sunday.

Wisma Putra confirmed that Mohamad is scheduled to deliver Malaysia’s National Statement during the General Debate session on Sunday at 5 am Malaysian time.

The Foreign Minister will also participate in several high-level meetings and conduct bilateral discussions with his counterparts and the United Nations Secretary-General.

Malaysia’s involvement in UNGA 2025 demonstrates the MADANI Government’s strong commitment to multilateralism and enhancing global cooperation.

This commitment focuses particularly on advancing peace and security, trade and investment, the green economy, new technologies, and sustainable development.

The 80th UN General Assembly operates under the theme “Better together: 80 Years and More for Peace, Development and Human Rights”. – Bernama