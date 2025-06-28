Mohamad Sabu’s elder sister dies at 76

KUALA LUMPUR: Zainab Sabu, the elder sister of Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, died today at the age of 76.

The news was shared by Mohamad in a heartfelt post on his official Facebook page, where he described her as a loving and resilient figure who made many sacrifices for their family.

Mohamad, who is also president of Parti Amanah Negara, said he is currently en route to Rome, Italy, on official duty and expressed sorrow at being unable to be with his family during her final moments.

“My heart feels heavy not being by her side at this time,” he said.

He also requested prayers for his late sister, hoping that her soul will be blessed with mercy, her sins forgiven, her good deeds accepted and that she be placed among the righteous.

“Thank you for all the prayers and kind thoughts. Al-Fatihah,” he added.