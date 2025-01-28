KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 (Bernama) -- Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin has arrived in Bangkok for a two-day official visit beginning today, aimed at strengthening border cooperation between Malaysia and Thailand.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Mohamed Khaled announced that he is scheduled to have a meeting with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

“Then, I will co-chair the 56th Malaysia-Thailand General Border Committee (GBC) Meeting.

“This GBC meeting serves as the main platform for managing border cooperation between the two countries,“ he said.