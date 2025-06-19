IPOH: SAC Mohammad Azlin Sadari, deputy director of the Internal Security and Public Order (Wildlife Crime Bureau), Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department, has been appointed Perak police deputy chief effective today.

Mohammad Azlin, 52, takes over from DCP Zulkafli Sariaat, who will go on mandatory retirement on June 23.

Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said Mohammad Azlin’s appointment was seen as a strategic move to strengthen the top leadership of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), in line with the force’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding public security, particularly in Perak.

“I extend my gratitude to Tuan Zulkafli for his more than 40 years of experience and dedication in the police force, including his service as Perak Police deputy chief.

“To Tuan Mohammad Azlin, welcome to Perak. As a native of the state, I hope you will make the best use of your vast experience to contribute and serve with integrity for the state and its people,” he said at the handing over of duties here today.