Sabah tourism generates over 380,000 jobs

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah’s tourism sector remains a key economic driver, generating over 380,000 jobs and contributed RM13.1 billion to the state’s economy in 2023, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Hajiji said tourism accounted for about 15 per cent of Sabah’s gross domestic product (GDP) last year, underscoring its growing role in socio-economic development.

“But statistics alone do not tell the full story. Behind every number are lives and families empowered through tourism,” he said in a speech delivered by Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Christina Liew at the launch of the ASEAN Travel Exchange (ATEX 2025) here today.

Hajiji noted that many tourism ventures in rural Sabah are led by local families who offer authentic cultural and nature-based experiences. In 2024, the sector contributed RM7 million in state revenue from 18 active districts.

“The state is conducting more grassroots initiatives in rural areas to widen these benefits,” he said.

He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to the tourism sector through infrastructure upgrades, including improvements to Kota Kinabalu International Airport, rural road access and digital platforms to better promote and manage visitor experiences.

“Our strategy for a resilient, future-ready tourism economy includes embracing green principles, accelerating digitalisation and strengthening Sabah’s profile as a host for international tourism events.

Hajiji said hosting ATEX 2025 marks a major milestone for Sabah, positioning it not just as a destination but as a strategic partner in shaping ASEAN’s tourism future.

“We welcome industry leaders across the region to Sabah, to strengthen partnerships, spark new opportunities and move forward together,” he said.