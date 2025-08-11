King returns home safely after completing state visit to Russia

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, returned home safely today after completing a five-day State Visit to Russia.

His Majesty’s royal private jet arrived at Senai International Airport, Johor, at 6.30 am.

Present to welcome Sultan Ibrahim’s arrival were His Royal Highness, the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, the Tunku Panglima of Johor, Tunku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ibrahim and Tunku Putera of Johor, Tunku Abu Bakar Sultan Ibrahim.

His Majesty departed Kazan International Airport yesterday at 11.08 am.

Sultan Ibrahim, who ascended the throne on Jan 31, 2024, made his inaugural visit to Russia on Aug 5 upon the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This historic visit marks the first-ever State Visit to Russia by a Malaysian Head of State since diplomatic relations were established in 1967.

The trip is Sultan Ibrahim’s fourth State Visit, following previous visits to Singapore, China and Brunei.