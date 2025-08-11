Al Jazeera journalists killed in Israeli strike on Gaza tent

GAZA CITY: Al Jazeera confirmed five of its journalists were killed in an Israeli strike on their tent in Gaza City on Sunday.

The Qatar-based broadcaster named the victims as reporter Anas al-Sharif, journalist Mohammed Qreiqeh, and cameramen Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal, and Moamen Aliwa.

The Israeli military admitted targeting al-Sharif, labelling him a “terrorist” affiliated with Hamas.

A statement accused him of leading a Hamas cell and advancing rocket attacks against Israel.

Al-Sharif, 28, was a well-known correspondent who extensively covered northern Gaza.

Media watchdogs report nearly 200 journalists have been killed in the 22-month Gaza conflict.

The Committee to Protect Journalists condemned the strike, calling for accountability.

CPJ’s Sara Qudah criticised Israel’s practice of labelling journalists as militants without evidence.

Al-Sharif’s final social media posts described intense Israeli bombardment in Gaza City.

In July, CPJ had urged protection for him after Israeli officials accused him of Hamas ties.

The Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate denounced the attack as a “bloody crime”.

Israel has long clashed with Al Jazeera, banning the channel and raiding its offices.

Qatar, which funds Al Jazeera, hosts Hamas leaders and mediates talks with Israel.

With Gaza isolated, international media rely heavily on Palestinian reporters for coverage.

Reporters Without Borders noted over 200 journalist deaths in Gaza since the war began.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended plans for a new Gaza offensive, targeting remaining Hamas strongholds.

He proposed allowing more foreign journalists to report under military supervision.

A UN official warned Israel’s control of Gaza City could cause “another calamity”, risking mass displacement and destruction.

Assistant Secretary General Miroslav Jenca urged the Security Council to address the escalating crisis. – AFP