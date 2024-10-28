Mohd Hisham is new MetMalaysia DG

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has announced the appointment of Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip as the department’s 11th director-general, effective today.

Mohd Hisham, 55, succeeds Muhammad Helmi Abdullah, who retired on Aug 4.

Holding a master’s degree and a doctorate in atmospheric sciences from the University of Missouri, USA, along with a bachelor’s degree in science mathematics from Universiti Malaya, Mohd Hisham joined MetMalaysia on March 4, 1994.

“Throughout his 30 years of service, Mohd Hisham has worked across various branches of meteorology, including weather forecasting, training, information and communication technology (ICT), instrumentation, and quality management.

“He has also served on numerous committees and working groups of technical experts, at both national and international levels, focusing on disaster management, weather and flood forecasting, climate change, and research,” MetMalaysia said in a statement, today.

It also said that Mohd Hisham’s appointment reflects the government’s commitment to enhancing the service delivery of the department, positioning it as a leading agency in meteorology, climate, and geophysics, on both national and international fronts.



