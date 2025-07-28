Mohd Ismail Ibrahim named new Perlis deputy police chief

KANGAR: Kedah police Integrity and Standard Compliance Department Chief ACP Mohd Ismail Ibrahim has been appointed as the new Perlis deputy police chief, effective today.

The handover ceremony took place at the Perlis contingent police headquarters multipurpose hall, witnessed by Perlis police chief Datuk Muhammad Abdul Halim.

Mohd Ismail, 59, described his appointment as a significant responsibility and vowed to support the state police chief in enhancing the force’s organisational structure and service quality.

“I will assist our police chief. Whatever policy implemented previously will be continued for the good of the force, especially the staff here,“ he told reporters after the ceremony.

With a law degree from the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), Mohd Ismail began his career in the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in 1987. His extensive experience spans narcotics, traffic, and integrity divisions at Bukit Aman and various state contingents. He previously served as Sik district police chief from May 2012 to April 2017 and Kubang Pasu district police chief from April 2017 to April 2021. - Bernama