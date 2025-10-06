BALING: The mother of the Perodua Alza driver, Norlian Abd Halim, 58, is grateful and relieved that her son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren were only injured after being involved in an accident that claimed 15 lives in Gerik, Perak, early yesterday morning.

According to her, her son, Mohd Lutfi Radzi, 37, returned her call at 8.30 am, but did not respond earlier.

“He told her that his family was involved in an accident... I saw the video of the accident but I was too sad, to watch it to the end.

“I am grateful that they are safe... I hope my son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren recover quickly,“ she said when met at her home in Pondok Ustaz Bakar, Parit Panjang, near here, today.

According to Norlian, her daughter-in-law, Nurul Ain Zakaria, 35, who is still being treated at the Baling Hospital, suffered an injury to her left rib while her granddaughter, Nur Aisyah Nafishah Mohd Lutfi, 6, broke her right leg.

“Nur Aisyah’s younger brother (Muhammad Ahsan Nafis, 2) was not injured after falling into the drain and has undergone an X-ray examination.

“Mohd Lutfi has been discharged but is still taking care of his wife and children in the hospital,“ she said.

Norlian said her son and daughter-in-law are teachers and had returned to Terengganu to celebrate Hari Raya Aidiladha with her daughter-in-law’s family since last week.

The media previously reported that Perodua Alza driver Mohd Lutfi and his family were involved in an accident involving a bus carrying students from Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) in Gerik, Perak, early yesterday morning.

The accident claimed the lives of 15 UPSI students aged between 21 and 23, who were said to be travelling from Jertih, Terengganu to Tanjung Malim, Perak.