Mohd Na’im extends condolences Yahya Sinwar’s family

PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Islamic Affairs under the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) has extended condolences to the family of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who was killed by Israeli forces.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar expressed that Sinwar’s spirit in defending Palestine and the Al-Aqsa Mosque (Islam’s third holiest mosque) will always be remembered by Muslims worldwide.

“JPM (Religious Affairs) condemns the cruel and inhumane actions of the Zionist Israeli regime.

“All Muslims must continue to pray for the well-being and strength of the Palestinian people,“ he said in a statement today.

Hamas confirmed on Friday that Sinwar was killed in an Israeli attack on Thursday.