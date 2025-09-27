Mohd Na’im urges immediate drafting of inclusive Syariah plan for PWD

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar has urged for the immediate drafting of the Special Inclusive Syariah Action Plan for Persons with Disabilities (PWD) 2026 to 2030.

He stated that this plan is necessary to ensure Syariah services truly address the community’s specific needs.

The PWD community, particularly those with visual impairments, faces significant challenges in accessing Syariah-related information and physical court facilities.

Many individuals also struggle with obtaining fair job opportunities and adequate social support while preserving their dignity.

“Therefore, I have instructed that this action plan be drafted without delay,” Mohd Na’im said in a Facebook post.

He explained that the plan will serve as a comprehensive guide for delivering systematic and effective Syariah services to the PWD community.

The minister also stressed the need to expand PWD-friendly facilities across all religious institutions and Syariah courts.

This expansion includes providing Braille reading materials and ensuring the availability of sign language interpreters.

Awareness training for officers is equally important to foster a better understanding of the daily realities faced by this group.

Mohd Na’im emphasised strengthening cooperation between key agencies to advance the inclusivity agenda holistically.

These agencies include the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) and the Malaysian Syariah Judiciary Department (JKSM).

Collaboration with the Sports, Co-Curricular and Arts Division (BSKK) and PWD non-governmental organisations is also vital.

“Malaysia MADANI is not just a slogan,” he added, describing it as a commitment to building a caring nation for all citizens.

He framed this effort as reflecting Islam’s compassionate nature and its commitment to maqasid Syariah principles.

These principles focus on preserving religion, life, intellect, lineage, and property for every individual.

Mohd Na’im called on religious institutions, civil society, and all Malaysians to collectively support this important agenda.

He concluded that no one should be left behind from receiving justice, compassion, and the opportunity to live with dignity. – Bernama