Mohd Yusoff appointed Kelantan Police Chief

KOTA BHARU: Bukit Aman’s Deputy Director of Internal Security and Public Order (Operations), Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat, has been appointed as Kelantan Police Chief effective today.

Mohd Yusoff takes over from DCP Mohd Ali Tamby, who had been acting as Kelantan Police Chief following the mandatory retirement of Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun.

The handover-of-duties ceremony was held today at the Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters, witnessed by Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

In his address, Ayob Khan said that Mohd Yusoff is a highly experienced senior officer, having previously served as Klang Utara District Police Chief and Marine Police Commander at Bukit Aman.

“I would like to remind Datuk Mohd Yusoff that rank and position are a trust and heavy responsibility, not a means for personal gain or to flaunt status.

“These roles are only temporary in this world, so they must be carried out with integrity, honesty and transparency,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Yusoff expressed his gratitude to Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, Ayob Khan, and the Royal Malaysia Police’s (PDRM) top leadership for their confidence in him.

“The role of police chief carries significant responsibility, and I’m committed to upholding this trust with integrity to ensure public safety and security in this state while also strengthening public trust in PDRM services,” he said.