MOHE committed to assisting B40 students in higher education

TAIPING: The Ministry of Higher Education remains committed to helping students from the B40 group overcome financial barriers to entering higher education.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir confirmed this support is delivered through specific programmes like the Sulung initiative and the Yayasan Perkasa Siswa fund.

“It is our responsibility to obtain information related to the students concerned,” he told reporters after the MADANI POLYCC Project handover ceremony in Kampung Batu 8.

He emphasised that the ministry has and will continue to support eligible students through these channels regardless of their race.

The Sulung initiative specifically targets first-generation students from B40 families pursuing degree-level studies at public universities.

Zambry also announced a RM1.2 million allocation for community development projects in the village under the Kampung Angkat MADANI and MADANI TVET programmes.

This funding will cover several infrastructure upgrades including a surau renovation and a new public hall.

Other projects include constructing an open hall at SK Bendang Siam and a funeral room at Masjid Al-Wusqa.

A recreational gazebo will also be built at the surau to serve as a community resting area.

Bagan Datuk Polytechnic further contributed a boat for the villagers’ use.

The event was also attended by Department of Polytechnic and Community College Education director-general Datuk Mohd Zahari Ismail. – Bernama