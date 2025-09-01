JOHOR BAHRU: The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) has conducted extensive engagement sessions with 8,000 stakeholders to gather feedback on the Higher Education Plan 2025-2035, which it is currently developing.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Zambry Abd Kadir emphasised the importance of the plan, noting its critical role in shaping the direction of higher education over the next decade aligned with current needs.

“In line with the transformation of the higher education agenda, MOHE is preparing the Higher Education Plan 2025-2035. This year is pivotal as we will present the next 10-year plan.

“To that end, the committee overseeing this plan has already conducted engagement sessions involving 8,000 stakeholders to gather feedback and insights,” he said during the ministry’s 2025 New Year address at the Sultan Iskandar Hall, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), Skudai, today.

Also present were MOHE deputy minister Datuk Ts. Mustapha Sakmud and UTM’s new vice-chancellor, Dr. Mohd Shafry Mohd Rahim.

Zambry noted that it has been a lengthy process to gather feedback from public universities, private universities, educators, and non-governmental organisations.

“It has been an extensive process, as we aim to ensure the higher education plan has a meaningful impact.

“The plan will be our most significant agenda because it will shape the higher education system’s future policies,” he said.

Previously, Zambry stated that the new 2025-2035 plan would involve local experts to ensure the higher education system remains competitive and future-ready.

He emphasised that MOHE intends to rely on local expertise rather than external consultants, as local professionals are better attuned to the nation’s needs.

According to MOHE’s 2024 Report Card, the ministry successfully achieved five key priorities in 2024: cultivating the nation’s top talent, strengthening the research and innovation ecosystem, implementing new approaches to knowledge transfer and programme sharing, advancing the internationalisation of higher education, and enhancing the enabling ecosystem.