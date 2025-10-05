MOHE seeks bigger budget 2026 allocation to improve higher education system

TANJONG MALIM: The Ministry of Higher Education anticipates receiving a higher allocation following next year’s launch of the Malaysia Higher Education Plan 2026-2035.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir said the allocation would cover several aspects of improving the nation’s higher education systems in line with the new plan.

“If you combine the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education, we will find that the budget for education is always at number one,“ he told reporters after officiating the Global Educator Award 2025 at Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris.

“And this time, we anticipate and hope for the same budget, and there might also be new matters that will be announced by the Prime Minister later, with the hope that we may see an increase.”

Zambry said the launch of GEA 2025 represents efforts toward internationalising the country’s higher education institutions.

“I have asked every university that has its own ‘niche’ - for example, UPSI is a renowned university in the field of education,“ he said.

“For a long time, we did not consider an institution this important, with its history of more than 100 years, to be one whose value should be taken advantage of to be internationalised, as we can see... this GEA, which we conceived to place UPSI on the international stage.”

The GEA programme ran from October 2 to October 4 at Tuanku Canselor Hall, featuring events combining recognition with intellectual exchange.

Main activities included The Great Teachers Summit, the MADANI Value Education Forum, sharing sessions by GEA finalists, and faculty visits for international educators.

The event received 244 nominations from 57 countries including Russia, Australia, Argentina, South Africa, India, Iran, Pakistan, Indonesia, and Malaysia. – Bernama