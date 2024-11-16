MOHE will let police investigate case of four students arrested with ganja

KANGAR: The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) has handed over to the police to investigate a case involving four students of an institute of higher learning (IPT) who were arrested with ganja during a raid in Seri Iskandar, Perak last Thursday (Nov 14).

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir said the police would take legal action against the IPT students if they were believed to be involved in the crime.

“Whether it is a student or a non-student, anything that someone does and involves a crime, we leave it to the (police) to take steps that are within the scope of the law,“ he told reporters after officiating the Perlis Barisan Nasional (BN) convention here today.

Yesterday, the media reported that police arrested four individuals, including two women who were students of an IPT, and confiscated ganja during a raid at Seri Iskandar on Thursday.

Acting Perak Police Chief DCP Zulkafli Sariaat was quoted as saying all the suspects were detained at a doube-storey house at 1.40pm and while checks were carried out in the house, police found 1.92 kilograms of ganja worth RM2,500.

Zambry whom is also the BN secretary-general said a detailed report would be prepared to ensure a follow action be taken by the Higher Learning Institution involving the case in accordance with the law.

“We see that from time to time we have to deal with such cases, but whatever the situation, most important is that the university and the ministry will take immediate steps... With the number of university students with their position in the university itself, they are exposed to all possibilities,“ he said.

He said he often emphasised that the discipline aspect in the campus needs to be taken care of along with the role of the student affairs division in the Higher Learning Institution be improved.