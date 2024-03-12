Monitoring devices under Act 342 to target specific infectious diseases - Dzulkefly

PUTRAJAYA: The use of devices for detection and monitoring under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Amendment) Bill 2024 will not apply to all types of infectious diseases.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the application and duration of device usage were temporary and determined based on thorough risk assessments, evidence-based practices, and best practices considering specific factors.

“Factors include the mode of transmission—airborne diseases differ from vector-borne diseases, such as those involving zoonotic vectors like mosquitoes.

“The infection rate, such as high transmissibility indicated by the R-naught (RO), and the incubation period of a disease are critical in deciding the need for device usage,“ he said during a special press conference on Act 342 here, today.

Also present were Health Deputy Director-General (Public Health) Datuk Dr Norhayati Rusli and Ministry of Health Legal Adviser Ilham Abd Kader.

Dzulkefly explained that the application of monitoring or detection devices was limited to ensuring compliance with isolation, observation, and monitoring orders to prevent and control the spread of infections.

Diseases that do not require such devices include measles, dengue, mpox, and Ebola.

Meanwhile, Dr Norhayati said that the devices would be used for serious cases with rapid and dangerous transmission rates.

“The devices are applied for a specific period, depending on the incubation period of particular diseases. Severe and highly contagious diseases, especially those that are airborne, may require such measures to facilitate patient identification,“ she said.

A guideline on the order to wear or use detection devices under Section 15A will be issued soon, with details on the type of devices to be decided later.

According to Dzulkefly, the amendments to Act 342, which were unanimously passed in the Dewan Negara yesterday, are expected to be gazetted by the first quarter of next year.

“For now, what I can confirm is that after passing in the Dewan Negara, the Bill will be presented for the King’s consent.

“Then, under the first phase of the Bill, the Act can be enforced on a date set by the Minister through a notification in the gazette. Therefore, implementation will not be immediate,“ he said.