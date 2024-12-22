Monitoring of teaching credentials to avoid abuse - MAIS

SHAH ALAM: The strict monitoring of teachers issued credentials to teach Islam in Selangor is not intended to inconvenience any parties, but to ensure the harmony and purity of the religion is protected, said Selangor Islamic Religious Council chairman Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusof.

He said that if the teaching is not carefully monitored, it can create a rift in the Muslim community.

“The guidelines and regulations (of teaching) have been given earlier on..they are similar in all states. Teachers have to understand the conditions of the accreditation given to them and have to comply with them.

“If we are not firm, it can be chaotic. We want to unite and not divide (the Muslim community),“ he said when met at the 4th convocation ceremony of the Lifelong Learning Programme organised by the Islamic Education Division of the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) and Universiti Islam Selangor (UIS) here today.

He said this when asked whether the control of Islamic teaching is strict in Selangor.