Monsoon season aid continues for smallholders under MADANI govt

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will extend the Monsoon Season Assistance (BMT) this year to support smallholders facing weather-related challenges, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced.

A total of RM264.91 million has been allocated for the initiative, benefiting over 330,000 recipients, including those under FELDA and the Sabah Rubber Industry Authority (LIGS).

“This assistance reflects the MADANI Government’s dedication to protecting rural livelihoods. BMT is more than just financial aid—it’s a crucial support system when harvests and incomes are threatened by heavy rains,“ Ahmad Zahid said during the RISDA People’s Tuition Programme event.

He emphasised that fluctuating commodity prices and unpredictable weather continue to strain smallholders, making such interventions essential. The BMT not only provides economic relief but also acknowledges their contributions to the nation’s agricultural sector.

Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Rubiah Wang, MARA chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, and RISDA chairman Manndzri Nasib were also present at the event. - Bernama