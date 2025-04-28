SEREMBAN: There is a need to add more cargo scanners at the country’s main ports, Customs director-general Datuk Anis Rizana Mohd Zainudin said.

She said an application for seven new, more advanced cargo scanners — including those equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) technology — has been submitted to enhance the efficiency of container inspections by the Customs Department at major ports.

“This application was submitted to the Finance Ministry since 2023 and is still at the procurement stage... it is very much needed, but we must comply with the Treasury circular. If the process can be expedited, we would be grateful.

“Currently, we are using single-view scanners; what is needed are dual-view scanners, which are more advanced. We are requesting four machines for Port Klang, one for Johor, and two for Penang,” she told reporters at the Negeri Sembilan Customs Department’s ‘Ramah Mesra dan Simpulan Kasih’ programme, which was also attended by State Customs director Muhammad Ilyas Queek Abdullah in Senawang.

In a separate development, Anis Rizana said an investigation is underway against a Customs officer for allegedly breaching integrity regulations through a social media post.

“The matter is still under investigation, but it does not necessarily mean the officer is guilty. That is why I place strong emphasis on raising awareness among officers and staff to be more cautious.

“Currently, we focus heavily on educating civil servants. There are General Orders and Standing Instructions that must be explained.

“It would be unfair to punish someone without them understanding the rules,” she added.

She said any issues or complaints regarding integrity violations will be investigated by the Integrity Branch, and a full investigation process will be carried out before any action is taken.