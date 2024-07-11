More leaders extend congratulations to trump on election victory, highlighting hopes for global cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas congratulated Donald Trump on his election victory on Wednesday and expressed confidence that the United States will support the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people.

In a congratulatory message, Abbas expressed his aspiration to work with Trump for peace and security in the region, stressing the commitment of the Palestinian people to the pursuit of freedom, self-determination and statehood, in accordance with international law.

“We will remain steadfast in our commitment to peace, and we are confident that the United States will support, under your leadership, the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people,” he said, as reported by Palestine News and Info Agency (WAFA).

Meanwhile, Bangladesh interim government Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus told Trump in a letter that his win “reflects that your leadership and vision have resonated with the people” in America.

“I am confident that under your stewardship, the United States will thrive and continue to inspire others around the world.

“Bangladesh and the United States share a long history of friendship and collaboration across numerous areas of mutual interest,“ he said, adding that the relationship “continued to grow in depth and breadth” during Trump’s first term in office.

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake congratulates Trump on “receiving a strong endorsement” as the 47th resident of the US.

“I look forward to engaging with your administration in realizing common objectives of our relations that are beneficial to the people of Sri Lanka and the United States,“ he said.

Republican candidate Trump, 78, has claimed victory in the 2024 US presidential election over Democrat Kamala Harris.