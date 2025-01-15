KUALA LUMPUR: Building Information Modeling (BIM) software needs to be developed by more local experts, as this can not only reduce costs but also optimise the use of the technology in the nation’s construction industry, said Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan .

He said the current cost of BIM software is RM10,000 per user annually, with costs in Sarawak reaching RM18,000.

“The challenge we face in enhancing BIM implementation is the high cost of the software.

“Therefore, I encourage more parties, including Pertubuhan BIM, to participate in creating their own BIM modules and software, so it can be better utilised,” he said when closing the ‘JKR BIM Tour 2024: Trail Training Lectures for the Central Zone’ programme here today.

At a press conference afterwards, Ahmad said that the Public Works Department (JKR), through its Strategic Plan 2021-2025, has set a target of implementing BIM in 50 per cent of projects valued above RM10 million, with a 10 per cent increase annually.

“Up the 12th Malaysia Plan (RMK12) – Rolling Plan 4, the number of BIM projects has grown to exceed 400.

“In the National Development Action Council Meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on June 7 last year, it was agreed that BIM usage would be expanded to include both government and private sector projects starting August 1, 2024,” he added.

Ahmad explained that by utilising BIM, engineers and contractors can enhance design coordination, identify issues earlier, and reduce risks of delays or on-site problems, which often lead to additional costs.

“For example, the construction of additional buildings for Sekolah Kebangsaan Taman Scientex in Pasir Gudang, Johor, with a capacity of 40 classrooms, was completed within six months using BIM methods. This makes it one of the fastest school construction projects in Malaysia.

“The construction of the Federal Common Quarters in Bintulu, Sarawak, was also completed 100 days ahead of the scheduled timeframe,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said repairs for roads damaged by floods caused by the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) in several affected states will commence as early as this month.

He noted that repair works will prioritise severely affected states such as Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Johor and parts of Pahang.

“(Repairs will) begin in January, and in February, we will focus on areas in Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Johor, and some areas in Pahang,” he said.

Yesterday, Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi revealed that the total estimated cost for repairing roads damaged by MTL-induced floods is RM101.57 million.

He said that this includes RM45.37 million for repairs in Peninsular Malaysia, covering periodic maintenance for paved roads, non-paved roads, bridges, traffic lights, and streetlights.