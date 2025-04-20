LUNDU: Sex education in Malaysia must be given more serious attention through a comprehensive approach that involves schools, parents, and various government agencies, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She stressed that sex education should no longer be treated as a taboo subject, but rather recognised as a crucial element in shaping values and protecting children and adolescents, particularly in today’s increasingly digital world.

“Sex education is included in the school curriculum, but its content remains limited and is often underemphasised. This is a shortcoming that we must address immediately,” she told reporters after opening the Malaysia MADANI statehood seminar here today.

She said the matter had been discussed at the highest levels, including at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and involving various ministries and government agencies.

Nancy said addressing the matter was not only the responsibility of her ministry but required an integrated approach and, most importantly, bringing parents together to educate children about values ​​and personal safety.

“The reluctance of teachers to address the topic, often due to shyness or cultural sensitivities, has resulted in sex education being only lightly touched upon, even though it is included in the textbooks.

“This is an issue that concerns the safety and well-being of our children, and we are actively exploring the most effective and comprehensive ways to address it,” she added.

The ministry, she said, would also ensure that parenting programmes would contain elements of sex education to help parents communicate with their children openly and safely on the topic.

Recently in Kelantan, a police officer who checked his 14-year-old daughter’s cellphone was shocked to find sexually suggestive messages between the girl and a teenage boy.