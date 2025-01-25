KUALA LUMPUR: A rally themed ‘People Hate Corruption’ that was held in the capital city today progressed under control and with no untoward incidents.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the rally was held in a calm manner as there were officers and policemen tasked with supervising any incidents that violated the law.

“Our main purpose is not only to supervise the participants of the rally but what is more important is to maintain the safety of the people around Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman and visitors to Dataran Merdeka,“ he said when contacted.

Based on the survey, it is estimated that more than 100 participants participated in the rally which started in front of a shopping mall at Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, here, at about 2pm this afternoon before they marched to Dataran Merdeka and dispersed at 4.30pm.

Yesterday, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the ministry acted as a facilitator to ensure the smooth progress of the rally.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was also reported to have said that he had no problem with the gathering, while emphasising his commitment to fighting corruption at all levels.