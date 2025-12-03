KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 26,665 companies have used the e-invoice system since it was implemented in August 2024, with 207.4 million e-invoices issued as of March 10, said Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying.

She said this figure indicates a good level of acceptance among companies in complying with the implementation of e-invoices and the effectiveness of the system provided by the government through the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN). However, she noted that although the e-invoice implementation’s acceptance level is good, taxpayers still face some challenges in using the platform.

“We are facing and have identified many challenges faced by taxpayers, (but) improvements have been made,“ she said during a question-and-answer session in the Dewan Negara today.

Meanwhile, Lim said the government allows micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from Sabah and Sarawak to issue consolidated e-invoices that combine all of the MSMEs’ sales transactions for the month.

“It only needs to be submitted to the LHDN within the first seven days of the following month through the MyInvois Portal or the MyInvois app for the e-invoice submission process to LHDN,“ she added.

Lim also stated that LHDN has provided e-invoice service counters across the country, equipped with computer facilities and internet connections to assist PMKS in issuing e-invoices in case of power supply issues or poor internet connectivity.