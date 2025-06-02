KUALA LUMPUR: Another foreign national involved in the shooting incident in the waters of Tanjung Rhu, Banting, on Jan 24, succumbed to his injuries early yesterday morning at Serdang Hospital, according to the police.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said following the man’s death, the case has resulted in two fatalities.

“The General Operations Force recently conducted an operation around Pulau Carey and detained a group of foreign nationals who were hiding there. Two of them are suspected to have been in the boat involved in the shooting incident,“ he said during a press conference for Op Palu in conjunction with Thaipusam in Batu Caves here today.

Hussein also said that police recorded 31 statements from those involved, noting that they submitted the investigation papers to the Attorney General’s Chambers this afternoon.

“The investigation papers were completed under Section 307 and Section 186 of the Penal Code, as well as Section 39 of the Arms Act 1960,“ he said.

According to him, the police received cooperation from the Indonesian Embassy to track down another individual believed to be involved in the incident.

On Jan 24, Hussein confirmed that one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting incident in the Morib coastal area in Kuala Langat and that the injured were admitted to hospitals in Klang and Serdang.

A boat believed to be owned by the suspects (the injured individuals) collided with a Selangor Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) patrol boat in the Tanjung Rhu waters at 3 am on the same day.