Mortar bomb found near villager’s home

IPOH: A villager discovered an old mortar bomb in the bushes near her home in Kampung Kandang Hilir, Kuala Kangsar, yesterday.

Kuala Kangsar police chief ACP Heisham Harun said a report on the discovery was received from a 30-year-old woman at 7.02 pm.

“A police team was dispatched to the scene, guided by the complainant herself. Investigations found that the bomb was located approximately 30 metres from her house.

“Further investigation confirmed that the bomb contained no explosive material and was safe to be removed,“ he said in a statement today.

Heisham said the bomb has since been taken to the Bomb Disposal Unit base at the Perak Police Contingent headquarters for further action.