KUALA LUMPUR: Elements of mosque architecture will be included in a more comprehensive Visit Malaysia Year 2026 promotional video, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

Tiong said the recently launched 41-second tourism promotional montage, which sparked controversy for not including mosque elements, was merely a brief and concise launch video.

“This video is just a simple and short introduction with a duration of 41 seconds. Our main focus is to showcase Malaysia’s uniqueness inclusively. I hope all parties understand that launch videos of this nature cannot be too long or detailed.

“Malaysia is rich in diversity, including its stunning mosque architecture. Therefore, these elements have been included in a more detailed promotional video, which highlights various aspects of our nation more specifically. This video is in its final stages and will be released soon,” he said in a statement today.

He added that other features showcasing Malaysia’s arts, culture, and tourist attractions, such as silat (a traditional Nusantara martial art), the Ngajat dance of Sarawak, and the Sumazau dance of Sabah - symbols of the nation’s cultural richness and unity, will also be included in the upcoming video.

Tiong expressed disappointment over the actions of certain parties who exploited the issue by injecting religious and racial sentiments, thereby sowing division.

“It is extremist attitudes like these that disrupt the harmony of our society. I strongly oppose efforts by some to distort the government’s initiatives, turning them into agendas that contradict the spirit of Malaysia MADANI.

“We should prioritise unity, mutual respect, and collective prosperity. Our focus is to promote Malaysia as a world-class tourist destination and boost the economy through tourism, arts, and culture. I urge everyone, regardless of race, religion, or background, not to politicise this matter or turn it into a racial or religious issue,” he said.

Earlier, the 41-second video uploaded on Tourism Malaysia’s official Facebook page featured several popular tourist destinations, including Petaling Street (Kuala Lumpur’s Chinatown), Central Market, Mulu Caves (Sarawak), Langkawi Skywalk (Kedah), Batu Caves (Selangor), and an old church in Melaka.