MOSTI boosts nuclear tech awareness in rural areas and Orang Asli villages

TUMPAT: The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) is intensifying efforts to educate rural and Orang Asli communities about nuclear technology.

Deputy Minister Datuk Mohamad Yusof Apdal stressed the need to dispel misconceptions linking nuclear technology solely to weapons.

He highlighted its potential applications in energy, healthcare, and agriculture during a press conference in Kampung Pasir Pekan Tengah.

“Public awareness of nuclear technology’s benefits remains low, with many associating it only with weapons,” Mohamad Yusof said.

He spoke after officiating the closing of the ‘Santuni Kasih Rakyat 2025 Kelantan’ nuclear technology satellite programme.

The initiative aligns with Malaysia MADANI’s vision to make nuclear advancements accessible to all citizens.

“This programme reflects the government’s commitment to inclusive technological progress,” he added.

The Malaysian Nuclear Agency has developed safe, high-impact nuclear solutions for medicine, agriculture, and industry.

Collaborations with universities and hospitals ensure research translates into practical benefits for communities.

“Expertise in nuclear technology must continue enhancing quality of life nationwide,” Mohamad Yusof noted.

Kelantan’s selection for the programme underscores its cultural heritage and potential in modern tech adoption. - Bernama