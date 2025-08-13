Sarawak seeks more padi seeds from MARDI to boost rice production

KUCHING: Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has requested increased padi seed supply from the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI) to support the state’s agricultural expansion.

He highlighted Sarawak’s abundance of underutilised land ideal for farming but noted persistent seed shortages.

“If MARDI can assist us, we can cultivate large areas and produce good-quality rice,” he said.

Currently, Sarawak has allocated 14,000 hectares for padi farming, targeting an annual yield of 240,000 tonnes.

Abang Johari stressed that expanding local cultivation would reduce dependence on imported food.

“If we succeed, we can share the yield nationwide, reducing our dependence on countries like Vietnam and Cambodia,” he added.

The Premier made these remarks during his speech at the 2025 National Padi Conference opening. - Bernama