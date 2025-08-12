A Malaysian man has recently taken netizens by surprise after sharing that he rakes in RM6,000 to RM9,000 a month as an e-hailing driver.

Posting in the Facebook group “grab&Mycar司机乘客中文交流区”, the 25-year-old revealed that he drives his Honda Civic for 14 hours a day.

“I’m 25-years-old and I drive a Honda Civic doing jobs on another platform. My monthly net income can reach RM6,000–RM9,000 (after deducting the platform’s commission),” he said.

He explained that the perks of being an e-hailing driver are more flexible hours and the freedom of not having to take orders from anyone like an office worker.

“This line of work basically requires putting in more hours, but it’s more flexible — you don’t have to take orders from anyone like an office worker.”

He also assured netizens that his Honda Civic’s mileage has already reached 300,000km but has not needed any major repairs — just regular servicing.

“Don’t listen to those old uncles who keep saying things like ‘repair costs’ — as long as you drive properly, there’s not much to fix,” he wrote.



The man shared that he’s always happy as this job allows him to converse with passengers, enjoy the scenery, and most importantly, have freedom.

He added that the key is knowing how to save money and take care of one’s health.

“For those thinking about joining, don’t be afraid — don’t believe the nonsense from other drivers. Try it yourself and you won’t regret it.

“If you work a regular job for 10 years, your salary will still be the same few thousand ringgit. Life is short, freedom is the most important thing.”