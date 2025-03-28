KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) and the Malaysian Industry-Government Group for High Technology (MIGHT) further strengthened Malaysia’s leadership in science diplomacy at the recent UNESCO Global Ministerial Dialogue on Science Diplomacy in Paris.

Themed Science Diplomacy in a Rapidly Changing World: Building Peace in the Minds of Men and Women, the dialogue saw MOSTI and MIGHT come together to drive the message of the importance of fostering international collaboration, driving sustainable development, and whole-of-society approach in addressing global challenges.

Malaysia’s delegation was headed by Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang, with MIGHT represented by its Government Joint-Chairman Emeritus Professor Tan Sri Dr Zakri Abdul Hamid and President and CEO Rushdi Abdul Rahim.

Chang also co-chaired a high-level roundtable on Science Diplomacy to Advance Secure and Open Science alongside UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Natural Sciences Lidia Arthur Brito.

The roundtable formed part of the 2025 Global Ministerial Segment, an invaluable platform for shaping strategic collaboration and dialogue among global leaders in science and policy.

In his opening remarks, Chang said the challenges that the world faces today do not recognize borders, and thus, the solutions must be collaborative.

“Science diplomacy, the strategic use of science and technology in the pursuit of international relations and global cooperation, has never been more crucial,” he said.

The discussions culminated in a Ministerial Statement on the urgent need to strengthen the dialogue between science and diplomacy and to unlock its potential in response to the complex current challenges.

Additionally the statement reaffirmed the upholding of the principles of open science, as well as full participation and inclusivity in the practice of science diplomacy and serve the common global good.

Speaking at the high-level panel discussion on New Science Diplomacy to Tackle the Challenges of the 21st Century, Dr Zakri reaffirmed that “We need a whole of society approach which includes governments, the academia and captains of industry, underpinned by strong political leadership”.

He also reiterated that MIGHT remains dedicated to strengthening international partnerships and creating new platforms for strategic dialogues and conversations on science diplomacy.

As a strategic think tank and key player in Malaysia’s science and technology landscape, MIGHT highlighted the significance of regional cooperation and South-South partnerships and elevating the playing field through science diplomacy in areas of pressing global concerns, including climate change, public health, and technological advancement.

Malaysia’ science diplomacy efforts are evident through its capacity building initiatives, as well as public-private partnerships that integrate science with diplomacy to foster global progress.