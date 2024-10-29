MOSTI to continue empowering Malaysia Techlympics, STEM programmes

ALOR GAJAH: The Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (MOSTI) will continue to empower the Malaysia Techlympics programme as well as science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) initiatives with the cooperation of the Education Ministry.

Its minister, Chang Lih Kang said the programme was aimed at building a solid foundation to nurture a highly skilled young generation and to generate interest in the STEM field.

“The programme aims to involve more students in contests and innovative activities, including in the fields of robotics, smart technologies and artificial intelligence (AI).

“Through participation in the Techlympics, students not only learn new skills but are ready for job challenges in a future that is growing more technology-oriented,” he said in a statement here today.

The effort is in line with MOSTI’s focus to ensure local talent develops with the support of research and development funds as well as innovative platforms so that Malaysia will be a regional technology hub and leads in knowledge-based economic development by 2030.

He also said that MOSTI would also continue to foster cooperation with state governments to organise various programmes and activities, including the National Science Week at state level, which is a flagship programme of the ministry.

Chang said that this year’s National Science Week carnival would be carried out in six states, including Melaka, after the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Kelantan, Penang, Perak and Perlis.

He added that the two-day Melaka carnival, which began yesterday, aims to attract 25,000 visitors from all over the state.

The carnival was officiated by Melaka chief minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, and was attended by state Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Communications Committee chairman Datuk Fairul Nizam Roslan.