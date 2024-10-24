MOT anticipates KL Sentral redevelopment to commence early 2025 - Loke

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Transport (MOT) anticipates that the redevelopment of Kuala Lumpur Sentral Station (KL Sentral) will begin early next year.

Minister Anthony Loke said that the terms and conditions for the Public Private Partnership (PPP) redevelopment project are still under negotiation between the Public Private Partnership Unit (Ukas) and the developer.

“We must finalise the agreement first before we can start the construction. So we hope that the negotiation can be completed within this year, in the next two to three months, and hopefully, the project can begin by early next year.

“With PPP, the entire cost will be borne by the developer. In return, the developer will receive the air rights which allows them to construct a building on top of the station, creating a mixed-use development,” he said during a press conference here, today.

Loke was asked to comment on the progress of the KL Sentral redevelopment, which was previously reported to begin later this year.

He also made an assurance that KL Sentral will continue to operate as usual during the project.

Meanwhile, Loke stated that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement during the tabling of Budget 2025 regarding the continuation of the My50 pass initiative, with an allocation of RM216 million, is expected to attract more public transport users in the Klang Valley.

“Currently, the monthly average subscription for the My50 pass is approximately 226,000 users, a significant increase compared to just 98,000 subscriptions when it was launched in 2019. We are confident that these statistics will continue to rise with the extension of the My50 initiative,“ he said.

Loke added that public transport facilities will continue to be improved, particularly in terms of peak trip frequency, reducing technical disruptions, and enhancing My50 subscription through the Touch ‘n Go e-wallet.

The My50 initiative offers an unlimited travel pass for RM50 per month, providing access to rail and bus services operated by Prasarana throughout the Klang Valley.

Meanwhile, when asked about the bidding for the special vehicle registration number series MADANI, Loke noted that the series’ sales revenue has reached RM2.6 million.

On a separate development, Loke said he would be announcing an initiative for flight fares in conjunction with the festive season soon.