MOT launches TXA 2025 expo for transport & logistics sector

SEPANG: The Ministry of Transport (MOT) will host the inaugural Transport Expo Asia (TXA) 2025 from November 11 to 13, marking a milestone for Malaysia’s transport and logistics sector. The event aims to foster collaboration among policymakers, industry experts, and tech innovators to drive sustainable mobility and trade.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke highlighted TXA 2025 as a strategic platform to advance greener transport solutions. “This expo will shape a more sustainable future for Malaysia’s transport infrastructure and trade networks,“ he said during the launch at Sama-Sama Hotel.

Unlike the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA), which focuses on defence, TXA 2025 will spotlight transport and logistics. The Cabinet approved the event to complement LIMA, with TXA 2026 slated for Q3 next year.

Key highlights include the 2025 Road Safety Congress, an annual initiative to enhance road safety awareness. Over 80 exhibitors from smart logistics, automation, and digital cold chains will participate, alongside 3,000 trade visitors, including ASEAN delegates.

Themed *”Future On The Move: Digital, Sustainable Transport, Agile Logistics & ESG-Driven Supply Chains,“* TXA 2025 underscores Malaysia’s regional leadership in transport innovation.