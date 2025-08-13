MOTAC allocates RM10.14m for Negeri Sembilan tourism and heritage projects

SEREMBAN: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) has approved RM10.14 million for Negeri Sembilan under the Restoration, Conservation, Renovation and Upgrading Programme (PPUN).

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun stated that the funding highlights the federal government’s commitment to preserving the state’s heritage and tourism identity.

A total of 18 projects across districts like Port Dickson, Kuala Pilah, Rembau, Jelebu, and Tampin have been greenlit under the initiative.

Aminuddin emphasised that these projects will revitalise tourism spots and support the Visit Negeri Sembilan Year 2026 campaign.

One major project involves the RM1.2 million conservation and relocation of Masjid Lama Parit Istana to Masjid Tanjung Beringin.

The mosque upgrade aims to safeguard Islamic heritage and traditional Malay architectural elements.

Additionally, RM800,000 will enhance Masjid Tanjung Beringin, improving its facilities and surroundings.

Lighting and landscaping upgrades at the Port Dickson Clock Tower are also part of the plan.

Key landmarks at Sunggala Roundabout, Lukut-Sepang junction, and Port Dickson gateway will undergo maintenance.

Ecotourism development at Gunung Datuk Eco Forest Park, Kenaboi State Park, and Ulu Bendul Eco Forest Park is another focus.

A RM500,000 allocation will upgrade the Pulau Burung jetty and watchtower, boosting maritime tourism and biodiversity conservation.

Aminuddin noted a 35.1% rise in international tourist arrivals to Negeri Sembilan in 2024 compared to 2023.

The state ranked sixth in tourist arrivals among Malaysia’s 13 states and three Federal Territories.

This growth positions Negeri Sembilan as an emerging tourism destination in the country. - Bernama