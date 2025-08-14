Foreign woman arrested for reckless driving and assault in Kajang

KAJANG: Police have arrested a foreign woman for reckless driving and assault following an incident near a shopping mall.

The 24-year-old suspect allegedly hit three motorcycles before exiting her vehicle and attacking bystanders with a knife.

Kajang district police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof confirmed the report was received at 11.58 am.

Initial investigations revealed the woman was driving dangerously before the altercation occurred.

“The woman, who was in possession of two knives, was arrested with the help of members of the public,” Naazron said in a statement.

He added that the motive behind the incident is still under investigation.

Six individuals aged between 21 and 60 sustained injuries in the incident.

Two victims were admitted for further examination, while four received outpatient treatment.

Three motorcycles were damaged after being struck by the woman’s vehicle.

A remand application under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code will be filed against the suspect.

The case is being investigated under Section 307 and Section 279 of the Penal Code, as well as Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Authorities urge witnesses to contact the nearest police station or investigating officer Insp. Nursyaza Farhah Samhairi at 017-6919817.

A video of the incident showing the woman wielding a knife went viral on social media.

Several bystanders were seen attempting to restrain the woman before police intervention. - Bernama