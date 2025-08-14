PSG clinch UEFA Super Cup in dramatic penalty shootout against Tottenham

PARIS Saint-Germain lifted the UEFA Super Cup after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Tottenham Hotspur following a 2-2 draw in Udine.

Tottenham appeared set for victory under new manager Thomas Frank after leading 2-0 early in the second half.

Micky van de Ven opened the scoring in the 39th minute before Cristian Romero doubled Spurs’ advantage three minutes after the break.

PSG fought back late with substitute Lee Kang-in reducing the deficit in the 85th minute.

Goncalo Ramos then headed home the equaliser deep into stoppage time to force penalties.

The shootout began poorly for PSG as Vitinha missed their first attempt.

New goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier saved Van de Ven’s effort before Mathys Tel missed for Spurs.

Nuno Mendes converted the decisive penalty to secure PSG’s first-ever Super Cup triumph.

Dominic Solanke, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Pedro Porro all scored for Tottenham in the shootout.

Ramos, Ousmane Dembele, and Lee kept PSG in contention before Mendes sealed the win.

PSG captain Marquinhos praised his team’s resilience after the match.

“We showed that football is not just about physicality but also mentality and tactics,“ he told Canal Plus.

Frank expressed pride in his Tottenham side despite the defeat.

“We had them where we wanted for 80 minutes, but penalties are a coin flip,“ he told TNT Sports.

PSG now prepare for their Ligue 1 opener against Nantes on Sunday.

Tottenham begin their Premier League campaign at home to Burnley on Saturday.

Chevalier made key saves on his PSG debut after replacing Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Van de Ven and Romero capitalised on defensive lapses to put Spurs in control.

Lee and Ramos sparked PSG’s late revival with crucial goals in the closing stages.

The victory marks PSG’s fifth trophy of 2025 after their Champions League triumph. - AFP