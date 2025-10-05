MOTAC commits to preserving Petaling Street’s cultural identity and global appeal

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture is committed to preserving Petaling Street’s cultural identity while enhancing its global visitor appeal.

Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said maintaining balance between the landmark’s traditional character and improved tourism standards is crucial for sustaining its legacy.

“We must be frank that in recent years, Petaling Street has faced real challenges, from the livelihood pressures of local businesses to the need for improvements in cleanliness, order, and visitor experience.

“The key thing is how to balance preserving its traditional identity while elevating the quality of tourism,“ he said in his speech during the Mid-Autumn Lantern Parade 2025.

His press secretary Ross Sia Wan Teng delivered the speech on his behalf at the event.

Tiong described the area as representing the living memory of the nation’s pioneers and one of Malaysia’s most recognisable cultural gateways.

The ministry welcomes collaborative efforts between local authorities, traders and community associations to rejuvenate Petaling Street.

He emphasised creating a clean, safe and welcoming destination through these partnerships.

“The community too has a role to play in beautifying the streets, ensuring a cleaner and safer environment, as well as creating a welcoming atmosphere.

“Only by working hand-in-hand can we sustain Petaling Street as both a cultural treasure and a destination worthy of global visitors,“ he said. – Bernama