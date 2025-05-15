SINGAPORE: The Malaysian Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (MOTAC) is continuously enhancing the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme to boost transparency, simplify processes, and increase policy flexibility in response to the changing global landscape, said its minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

He said the enhanced MM2H programme is shaping up to be one of the world’s premier long-term residency platforms, offering Platinum, Gold, and Silver tiers to cater to the diverse needs of high-net-worth individuals, families, retirees, and digital nomads.

“It is more than a visa – it is a comprehensive lifestyle proposition encompassing premium living standards, internationally accredited healthcare, quality education, safety, and seamless ASEAN connectivity,” he posted on Facebook on Thursday.

Earlier, during his working visit here, Tiong launched the Maybank Premier MM2H – Your Gateway to Malaysia promotional event, held in collaboration with Maybank Singapore.

At the event, the minister encouraged Singaporeans not only to visit Malaysia but to consider it as their next strategic base.

He highlighted that Malaysia offers an attractive extension to their lifestyle and business ecosystem—providing cost-effective living, premium infrastructure, and access to broader regional markets without compromising on quality.

“Malaysia is more than a destination – it is a strategic choice. Choosing Malaysia as your second home means gaining access to one of Southeast Asia’s most liveable, well-connected, and investment-friendly countries,” he was quoted as saying in a MOTAC statement.

MOTAC said the collaboration with Maybank Singapore provides participants with access to trusted financial advisory services and seamless onboarding support, making it easier for Singaporean clients to explore MM2H options with confidence and convenience.

The event was held in two sessions, with over 60 participants attending the morning session and more than 140 in the evening, demonstrating strong and sustained interest in the MM2H programme among Singaporeans.

In 2024, Malaysia welcomed 18,855,680 visitors from Singapore, a 27.2 per cent increase from 2023 and surpassing the pre-pandemic 2019 figure by 10.7 per cent.

Singaporean visitors also contributed RM27.94 billion in tourism receipts in 2024, an increase of 29.5 per cent from the previous year.

MOTAC said the MM2H programme has similarly drawn strong interest, with Singapore ranking as the third-highest source country for applications in the first quarter of this year -- trailing only Taiwan and China.