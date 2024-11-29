MOTAC plans to internationalise Aswara to promote Malaysian arts globally

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) is taking steps to elevate the National Academy of Arts, Culture and Heritage (Aswara) onto the international stage as part of efforts to promote Malaysia’s arts and cultural heritage globally.

Its secretary-general Datuk Roslan Abdul Rahman said the initiative comes as Aswara, originally established as the National Arts Academy (ASK), celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Speaking about MOTAC’s vision to enhance international collaboration, particularly through student exchange programmes within ASEAN, Roslan highlighted plans to position Aswara as a hub for global arts education.

“We are working towards internationalising Aswara by offering teaching and learning programmes that attract international students to experience and study Malaysia’s arts and culture.

“This will be a significant milestone for Aswara, allowing it to strengthen its role as an institution under MOTAC in advancing the arts and cultural industry,” he said after a media briefing yesterday on the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) held in preparation for Malaysia’s role as ASEAN Chair in 2025.

Malaysia’s upcoming chairmanship represents an important opportunity to boost collaboration among ASEAN member states, particularly in education, arts and cultural development.