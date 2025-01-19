TUMPAT: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) has received more than 100 applications related to damage sustained by tourism sector facilities during the Northeast Monsoon season this year.

Its deputy secretary-general (Management) Datuk Shaharuddin Abu Sohot said the estimated cost of damage so far is around RM80 million, including 30 applications from Kelantan.

He said the application process is still ongoing, involving various types of damage, including walkways, gazebos, toilets, and other infrastructure at homestays.

“We will review all the applications in a meeting at the end of this month to approve the allocation through MOTAC’s funds for maintenance purposes,” he said during the post-flood aid mission by the Skuad Ihsan MADANI MOTAC in Pulau Suri, here today.

Additionally, Shaharuddin noted that MOTAC will assist in repairing the multipurpose hall and jetty in Kampung Pulau Suri to ensure comfort for both residents and tourists visiting the village.

Meanwhile, the coordinator of the Pantai Suri Fishermen Homestay, Nor Fadhila Hanim Ramli, said that tourism facilities in the area require repairs at least once every two years, due to the annual flooding.

She added that there are about 24 homestay houses in the village, which attract visitors from various countries, with some tourists staying for over a month to experience life on the island.