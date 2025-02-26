PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) has suspended the licence of umrah travel company Hejira Travel and Tours Holding Sdn Bhd following complaints about the cancellation of a flight that affected more than 300 umrah pilgrims on Jan 14.

In a statement today, MOTAC said preliminary investigations found the company had violated the Tourism Industry Act 1992 [Act 482].

“To date, MOTAC has received eight complaints against the company, with total reported losses amounting to RM180,116,” the statement read.

During the suspension, the company is required to honour all existing bookings that have been made or paid for.

In addition, the company is prohibited from conducting any new transactions, including promoting or selling travel packages. It must also immediately refund payments and return any documents belonging to pilgrims who opt to cancel their bookings.

“Further investigations under Act 482 are ongoing, particularly regarding material changes in the umrah packages offered,“ the statement added.

MOTAC also revealed that the company had been fined twice in the past.

The ministry reminded travel agencies to operate responsibly and adhere to all regulations, warning that strict action will be taken against those who fail to comply and cause losses to customers.