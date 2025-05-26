Govt upbeat about making Senior Citizens Bill a reality

PETALING JAYA: The government is making steady progress towards introducing a Senior Citizens Bill aimed at enhancing protection for Malaysia’s ageing population, said Women, Family and Community Development Ministry deputy secretary-general (strategic) Mohd Daud Mohd Arif.

“I don’t want to overpromise on the Bill, but the outlook is promising,” he said.

“The minister (Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri) is optimistic about it, and substantial discussions and research have already been carried out.

“We just need a bit more time to evaluate the findings before moving forward with concrete solutions,” he said at the Living Your Golden Years: Reaching Out, Touching Lives Conference and Exhibition 2025.

The event was held on Saturday at Tun Tan Cheng Lock College, Assunta Hospital in Petaling Jaya.

Mohd Daud said the ministry is reviewing the National Policy for Older Persons, first introduced in 2011, with the goal of strengthening strategies related to ageing.

“New strategies under consideration include raising awareness about ageing, promoting the rights of older persons and reminding families of their responsibilities.

“An integrated, institutionalised long-term care system is critical,” he added.

He also said the Economy Ministry is leading inter-ministerial coordination – including with the Health, Education, and Women, Family and Community Development ministries – through the National Ageing Agenda.

“The agenda aims to support medium and long-term socioeconomic development for elderly care. It will address key areas such as education, financial planning, labour productivity and technology adoption.”

With Malaysians aged 60 and above expected to comprise 15% of the population by 2030, Mohd Daud underscored the urgency of a comprehensive, forward-looking approach.

He identified several key priorities – ensuring access to healthcare, protecting seniors from scams, enhancing financial security and fostering social inclusion.

“It is essential that older adults have access to tailored services, including home-based and palliative care. We must also strengthen retirement schemes and promote lifelong financial literacy.”

Echoing these concerns, Alliance for a Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye called for the urgent enactment of a Senior Citizens Bill.

“Today’s seniors were yesterday’s teachers, farmers, factory workers and parents who helped build this nation. They deserve dignity, care and recognition. Are we truly doing enough for them?

“We need a dedicated legislative framework to protect their rights and promote their well-being,” he said.

He stressed that such legislation should not only safeguard economic security – through improved retirement schemes and inclusive employment – but also promote community engagement through lifelong learning and social programmes.

Lee also proposed the formation of a Senior Citizens Commission to oversee policy implementation and ensure government accountability.

Meanwhile, Third Age Media Association founding president Cheah Tuck Wing cautioned that legislation alone is insufficient without a robust care infrastructure.

“Legal provisions by themselves cannot resolve the socio-economic pressures faced by caregiving families,” he said.

“Malaysia’s high age dependency ratio means many families are balancing both eldercare and childcare, often leading to carer fatigue. This strain can result in elder neglect or abandonment – not from malice, but from sheer exhaustion.”

Cheah urged the government to introduce targeted financial support for caregiving households, increase training of geriatric specialists and strengthen partnerships with NGOs to develop community-based eldercare services.

In December, Nancy said the ministry was evaluating the feasibility of enacting legislation to safeguard welfare of the elderly.

She emphasised the importance of building consensus before moving forward.

“We must ask whether strengthening family values and promoting a sense of responsibility within the household can help reinforce the family unit – perhaps reducing the reliance on legal enforcement,” she said.