Mother’s Day celebration of love and resilience

PETALING JAYA: At an elder’s care centre nestled in the heart of the city, Mother’s Day is more than a celebration.

It is a tribute to strength, sacrifice and enduring love.

Here, every mother has a story and each one deserves to be told.

For Eunice Goh, 52, her daily visits are not just routine, they are a promise kept.

“My mom had a very serious case of osteoporosis and eventually became wheelchair-bound. I’ve been taking care of her for about two years. Before that, I looked after my father, who had kidney failure,” Goh said at The Senior Care.

“I truly didn’t want to send my mom away. But she was the one who made the decision. She told my sister to bring her here because she wanted me to have the freedom to live my life.”

Though her mother now lives at the centre, Goh vowed to visit her every day and has faithfully done so for the past eight years.

Goh’s mother, Tam Soo Hin, is now 85. To Goh, she is nothing short of a supermom.

“We didn’t come from a wealthy family. My dad was a lorry driver and my mom worked as a cleaner. She cleaned houses, took home laundry for extra income and even worked in a factory. She really sacrificed a lot for us.”

Goh reflected that it is rare these days to see a mother raise a family under such harsh conditions with such unwavering strength and love. While caregiving is not always easy, Goh considers it a gift.

“I’m just grateful that I get to care for her. Many elderly people feel abandoned, but my mom never made me feel burdened.”

For Kai Fatt, 60, a corporate adviser whose 95-year-old mother Choo Toon also resides at the centre, strength is a recurring theme.

“She’s incredibly strong. She used to run a laundry shop for over three decades before becoming a full-time homemaker,” he said.

After a serious fall that went unnoticed for hours, the family realised she needed full-time care.

“I try to visit her every day. I make her coffee exactly the way she likes it and bring it to her each time I visit.”

At 96, Lam Leik Hua is the oldest resident at the centre.

She has three children, great-grandchildren and even a foster child she raised from a young age.

“I do miss my children. I can’t remember the last time I saw them. They have their own families and grandchildren to care for. They call sometimes, but we don’t talk much anymore,” she said.

Lam finds comfort in her closest friend at the home, Choi Swee Ha, 80, a retired teacher from Petaling Jaya.

“I enjoy my time here, everyone is very friendly and kind. My family visits me at least once a week. Even my former students come to visit and sometimes take me out for lunch,” Choi said.

For Chan Choo Sew, 79, independence was always a core part of her identity.

A former Ajinomoto employee and avid driver, she recalled: “I started driving at 18 and continued until I was 78. I loved driving. I even drove to Singapore on my own.”

However, after a fainting episode and hospital stay, her children decided it was no longer safe for her to live alone or drive.

“My son once told me he used to worry constantly when I was living alone. Now that I’m here, he can finally sleep peacefully knowing I’m well taken care of.”

For Matron Tan, the nurse manager, the centre is more than just a workplace.

“It’s a second home, not just for the residents but for their families and for us, the staff,” she said.

“Every year, we celebrate Mother’s Day with cake-cutting and handmade gifts. Even when families can’t make it, our team steps in.

“The joy on their faces when they see the decorations or receive a simple gift is truly touching.”

Sometimes the celebrations are modest – paper flowers, craft sessions or heartfelt cards – but the impact lasts far beyond the day itself.

“Even if it’s just for a day, they feel remembered, loved and honoured. And that’s what matters.”