Motorcycle convoys blocking traffic risk fines and jail time - Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has warned motorcycle convoys against disrupting traffic flow, stating offenders could face legal penalties under the Road Transport Act 1987.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri confirmed fines between RM1,000 and RM5,000, up to one year in jail, or both for violations.

He stressed that all group rides must be reported to JSPT for coordination to ensure road safety.

“If a motorcycle convoy does not receive official security assistance from JSPT, it must fully comply with all traffic regulations. The use of escorts or marshals to control traffic during convoy movements is strictly prohibited,“ he said.

A viral video recently showed motorcyclists riding in convoy on the North-South Expressway near Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, escorted by individuals in yellow vests.

Mohd Yusri urged road users to practice tolerance, advising slow-moving vehicles to stay left and avoid obstructing traffic.

He also called for cooperation from all road users, including pedestrians and cyclists, to follow traffic rules on highways, state roads, and city streets. – Bernama