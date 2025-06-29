Motorcyclist killed after collision with trailer on PLUS Highway

SEREMBAN: A motorcyclist was killed after being run over by a trailer following a collision on the North-South Expressway near Seremban yesterday.

The incident occurred at KM254.6 heading north at around 4 pm.

Seremban police chief ACP Mohamad Hatta Che Din confirmed the victim, a 51-year-old man, suffered severe head injuries and died at the scene.

Initial investigations revealed the motorcyclist was attempting to avoid a sudden brake by a Ford Ranger 4WD.

“The victim, riding a BMW motorcycle, swerved right and struck the 4WD’s rear-view mirror before falling into the path of the trailer,“ Mohamad Hatta said in a statement.

Another motorcyclist behind the victim also crashed into the 4WD but escaped unharmed.

The 4WD driver and passenger, as well as the trailer driver, were uninjured. The victim’s body was sent to Rembau Hospital for a post-mortem.

Police are investigating under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Witnesses or those with information are urged to contact Insp Tiew Chuan Jie at 014-9668399 or the nearest police station.